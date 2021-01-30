Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,687 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $64.31 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

