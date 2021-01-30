Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 21,030 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.16% of SMART Global worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,648,000.

In other news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,800 shares of company stock valued at $86,155,122 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $41.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

