Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 221,351 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221,351 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,462.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $153.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 million. Analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.