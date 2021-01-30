Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,750 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 144,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,145,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,594,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after acquiring an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 399,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

NYSE:PWR opened at $70.47 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

