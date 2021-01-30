Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 8,685 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Total by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Total by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Total by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

TOT opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $50.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.