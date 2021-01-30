Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,243 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 509,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,147,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

