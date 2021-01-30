Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,966,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 380,571 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 239,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

