Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,348,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after buying an additional 195,734 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after buying an additional 1,007,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

