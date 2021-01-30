Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562,565 shares of company stock valued at $171,647,868.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

