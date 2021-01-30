Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,537 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $120.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.