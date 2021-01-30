Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

