Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $25.24 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00246233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00109265 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00031040 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain's total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

