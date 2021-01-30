PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $11,760.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

