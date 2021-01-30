Pirl (PIRL) Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $17,779.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,774.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.48 or 0.03974803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00384272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.21 or 0.01184941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00519711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00406039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00247493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00022076 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

