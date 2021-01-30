Pirl Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Pirl has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $18,807.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,128.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.11 or 0.04017536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00392573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.01210223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00526362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.77 or 0.00409535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00250536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00022471 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.