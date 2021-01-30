Pivot Token Price Up 5% This Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $890,520.10 and approximately $478,487.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00070169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.65 or 0.00911281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00056063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.47 or 0.04565852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018653 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

