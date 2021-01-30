Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXLW. Lake Street Capital downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

