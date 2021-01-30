Pizza Market Capitalization Reaches $324,517.36 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $324,517.36 and approximately $565.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00021247 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 223.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

