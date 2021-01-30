Pizza Price Reaches $0.0108 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $333,925.22 and $619.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00021590 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 233.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Pizza can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

