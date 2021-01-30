Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.98.

Several research firms have commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,955,000 after buying an additional 194,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Management L.P. boosted its position in Plains GP by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 108,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.