Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.98.
Several research firms have commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,955,000 after buying an additional 194,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Management L.P. boosted its position in Plains GP by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 108,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
See Also: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.