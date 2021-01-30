Plair (PLA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Plair has a total market capitalization of $704,089.30 and approximately $6,080.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plair has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Plair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00894347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.60 or 0.04291896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official website is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

Plair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.