PlayFuel 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.26 or 0.00912394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.74 or 0.04723511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018512 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PLF is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

