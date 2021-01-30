Playgroundz (IOG) Hits Market Cap of $808,960.53

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $808,960.53 and approximately $865.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064414 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,098.51 or 0.90531580 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

