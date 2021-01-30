Playkey Achieves Market Cap of $159,182.84 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $159,182.84 and $55,652.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00876897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04293678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017899 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

