Playkey (PKT) One Day Volume Tops $54,411.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Playkey has a total market cap of $168,652.01 and approximately $54,411.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00918154 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00056576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.70 or 0.04482331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018977 BTC.

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

