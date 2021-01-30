PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.15

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.15 and traded as high as $35.49. PLDT shares last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 817,576 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nomura raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PLDT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get PLDT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $897.20 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PLDT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PLDT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PLDT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PLDT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.