Pluton (PLU) Price Hits $5.18 on Major Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Pluton has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One Pluton token can currently be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00015346 BTC on exchanges. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $441,949.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

