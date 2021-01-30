Pmeer Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Day (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00130638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00261870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00064338 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,093.89 or 0.90626627 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

