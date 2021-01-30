POA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.32 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. POA has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $2.32 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,045,991 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.