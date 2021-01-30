Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Polaris has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years.
PII opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90.
In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
