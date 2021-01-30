Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Polaris has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years.

PII opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

