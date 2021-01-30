PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PTE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.29.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PolarityTE will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in PolarityTE by 143.0% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115,624 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in PolarityTE by 62.5% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in PolarityTE by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.