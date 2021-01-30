Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Polis has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $5,212.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001998 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 235.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

