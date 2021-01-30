PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $10,629.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00069942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00917820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.00 or 0.04544742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018780 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

