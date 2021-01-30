Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pool by 57.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 140.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 86.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pool by 1,397.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,800,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,024,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total value of $1,405,971.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,049 shares of company stock worth $15,842,567. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $354.18 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.84.

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sidoti raised their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

