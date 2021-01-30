POPCHAIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $262,627.96 and $19.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00079108 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

