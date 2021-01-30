PopularCoin (POP) Trading 313.8% Higher This Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 507.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $686,774.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 313.8% higher against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,143,404,368 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

