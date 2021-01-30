Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) (LON:PMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $427.26

Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) (LON:PMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $427.26 and traded as high as $549.60. Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 3,898 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.48 million and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 512.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 427.26.

Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

