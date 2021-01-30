Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a PE ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSTL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

