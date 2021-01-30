PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 600 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

PostNL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

