PotCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,219.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $8,219.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.52 or 0.04021924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00392631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.05 or 0.01213633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00526459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.00409785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00251548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00022428 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,609,583 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

