PotCoin Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $6,375.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,839.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.71 or 0.03979684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00385225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.46 or 0.01189318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.32 or 0.00518101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00405364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00246886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022108 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,606,891 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

