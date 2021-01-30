PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.90. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

