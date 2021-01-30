Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 1,120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 257.7 days.
Shares of PRDSF remained flat at $$6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. Prada has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.95.
Prada Company Profile
