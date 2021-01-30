Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 1,120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 257.7 days.

Shares of PRDSF remained flat at $$6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. Prada has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.