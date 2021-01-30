Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

PRDSY opened at $12.68 on Friday. Prada has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

