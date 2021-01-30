PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.61

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $10.74. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 596,453 shares trading hands.

PSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 281.77%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

