Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the quarter. Digimarc accounts for approximately 7.8% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.48% of Digimarc worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 52.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 8.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter worth $622,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digimarc alerts:

DMRC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 392,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,643. The stock has a market cap of $595.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, Director Richard Langston Sr King, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $72,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,804 shares in the company, valued at $903,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Meyer sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $62,529.72. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,325 shares of company stock worth $9,152,153. Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.