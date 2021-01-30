Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.3% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $9.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,747,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.