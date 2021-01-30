Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.50. Precision Optics shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 9,840 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

