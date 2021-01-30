Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PRVL. Cowen lowered Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

