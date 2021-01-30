PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $7.62. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 183,270 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $177.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRGX Global, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 19.9% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

