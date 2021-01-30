PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $7.62. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 183,270 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $177.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 19.9% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)
PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.
